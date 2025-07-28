Rukmini Kota’s Rising Influence in Janasena Sparks Internal Discontent

Though not a household name, Rukmini Kota has quickly risen through the ranks of the Janasena Party, largely credited to her proximity to party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan. Originally from Krishna district, Rukmini was based in London for several years, where she operated a branded garment store. It was during this time, sources say, that she built a rapport with Pawan Kalyan.

Insiders reveal that Rukmini played a crucial role in managing Pawan Kalyan’s overseas visits and logistical arrangements, earning his trust and paving the way for her political elevation. In 2020, she was appointed Vice Chairman of the party’s Central Affairs Committee—a move that surprised many within the party circles.

Observers note a pattern in Janasena's organizational structure, where several key posts are held by NRIs or leaders with international ties. This is believed to be part of a strategic effort to attract funding and support from the global Telugu diaspora.

Following her promotion, Rukmini relocated to India and began overseeing daily operations at Janasena’s Hyderabad office. Her hands-on approach reportedly impressed the leadership, further cementing her importance within the party’s inner circle. She now holds significant sway over Pawan Kalyan’s schedule and political engagements. As per party insiders, any meeting requests with the Janasena chief are now routed through Rukmini.

The recent interviews of Pawan Kalyan with various media houses - as part of Hari Hara Veera Mallu promotions - are handled by Rukmini. Eventhough Pawan has a movie PRO, Rukmini's high-influence said to have surpassed him. With rising influence, Rukmini is said to be calling the shots in Janasena Party.

However, her growing influence hasn’t gone unnoticed—and not all in a positive light. Several party members are reportedly unhappy with her increasing control. There is growing speculation that Rukmini’s role is undermining senior leader Nadendla Manohar, who is widely seen as the party’s second-in-command.

Earlier last year, Rayalaseema Veera Mahila leader Pasupuleti Padmavathi recently tendered her resignation, alleging that she was subjected to prolonged harassment and mental distress at the hands of Rukmini—claims that have so far seen no official response from the party leadership.

Sources suggest that dissatisfaction is brewing among a section of Janasena leaders, some of whom are even contemplating exiting the party. While Pawan Kalyan’s trust in Rukmini appears unwavering, the growing unrest within the ranks hints at deeper internal tensions that may impact the party’s stability in the long run.