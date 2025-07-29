August 2025 Festivals: Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Independence Day

August 2025 is shaping up to be a festive and relaxing month for students and working professionals alike, with a series of public and religious holidays lined up across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The month begins on a celebratory note with Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, August 8, followed by Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10 — offering a long three-day weekend.

While schools and colleges will remain open from August 11 to 14, academic activity may be lighter than usual, as preparations for Independence Day take center stage. The national holiday on August 15 will be marked by flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs across educational institutions.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Krishna Janmashtami falls on Saturday, August 16, followed by Sunday, August 17, giving another two-day break. Towards the end of the month, Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) on Wednesday, August 27 will also be observed as a public holiday.

With festivals and national celebrations spread throughout the month, August 2025 promises to offer students and families several opportunities to relax, travel, or celebrate with loved ones.