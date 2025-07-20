YS Jagan enquires about Mudragada Padmanabham’s health

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today personally reached out to Giri Babu, son of Kapu movement leader, former minister, and YSRCP PAC member Mudragada Padmanabham, to enquire about his health condition.

Expressing deep concern, YS Jagan spoke with Giri Babu over the phone and offered immediate assistance, including the possibility of airlifting Padmanabham from Kakinada to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment if required. He assured full support for any medical or logistical needs.

YSRCP leaders Chirla Jaggi Reddy and Vanga Geetha visited Padmanabham at the hospital to extend their support and convey the party’s solidarity.

Mudragada Padmanabham has been battling health issues for some time.

On Saturday, he experienced respiratory distress and was initially admitted to Ahobilam Hospital in Kakinada for treatment. Later that night, at approximately 10:30 PM, he was shifted to Medicover Hospital for specialized care. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition, and his health is currently reported as stable.