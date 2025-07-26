Viral Video: Leopard Pounces on Moving Bike in Tirupati; Motorists Escape by a Whisker

In a narrow escape, two motorists in Tirupati had a terrifying encounter when a leopard pounced on their moving bike late at night.

A dashcam video recorded by a car trailing the bike captured the chilling moment, and the footage has since gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the leopard suddenly emerges from the roadside foliage and leaps at the bikers. Fortunately, as the bike was in motion along SV Zoo Park Road, the wild cat missed its target by a whisker and quickly retreated into the bushes.

This isn’t the first leopard sighting in the temple town. In March, a leopard was spotted on the Alipiri footpath in Tirupati. CCTV footage showed the animal prowling near the Galigopuram shops around 1 a.m. Luckily, no devotees were present at the time.

In a more tragic incident last year, a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard along the Alipiri pedestrian route to Tirumala. The route is frequently used by devotees trekking to the Srivari temple.

In response, officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the police installed CCTV cameras and set up cages to track the animal. At least five leopards—including the one responsible for the child’s death—were eventually captured and relocated to the SV Zoo.

The latest incident has once again brought into focus the persistent issue of man-animal conflict in and around Tirupati and Tirumala.