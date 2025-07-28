Chandrababu Government Harassing Employees: YSRCP

YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for forcing employees to join the P4 initiative and harassing them by mounting pressure through the state administration.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Monday, Party Employees and Pensioners Wing President, Nalamaru Chandrasekhar Reddy said, while not paying dues to employees on one hand, the government has been forcing teachers to adopt families under P4 which is ridiculous. Normally people of higher strata adopt the poor but here the government has been forcing teachers to take up the initiative even as many dues to employees are still pending.

The election promise of wealth creation has now taken the turn to harass employees which shows the deceptive and diversion ways of Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

The administration stooped to a new low with District Collectors being used to mount pressure on teachers to take up the adoption process under P4.

There is unrest among teachers and they are ready to protest as they could no longer stand the harassment.

The P4 is a tactic to divert people's attention from the failure to fulfill election promise. Unable to keep up the promise of paying Rs 1,500 to over 2 crore women under Adabidda Nidhi, Chandrababu has harped on P4 to divert attention, he said. There seems to be no security to employees in the coalition government.

With increased work pressure employees are losing lives and the recent road mishap in which two DSPs were killed, he said.