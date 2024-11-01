Momos Food Poison Case: Six Arrested by Police

A tragic incident happened in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where a woman was killed and several others, among them her two daughters, were hospitalized. The reason behind this tragedy was momos prepared by six people who had been running a local stall from there and have since been arrested.

The accused are, among others, Almas (23), Sajid Hussain, Md. Raees, Md. Sharukh, Md. Haneef, aged 21, and Md. Rajik, aged 19. He had started running a Momos outlet at Khairatabad, Hyderabad, with others. All are migrants to the city who have come here from Bihar in search of their means of livelihood.

On 28th October, Reshma Begum and her children fell ill upon eating momos from this food stall. Reshma was reported dead due to this disease whereas her children later recovered. Several others were reported ill and had taken momos from the same stall.

The police immediately filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sealed the momos stall. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police of Banjara Hills Division, S Venkat Reddy, the six accused were arrested and taken into judicial custody after an inquiry.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The GHMC launched an investigation into the business of this street vendor, collected samples of the momos, and sent them for testing. It has also warned people not to purchase food from illegal street vendors, thus underlining the gravity of food safety.

