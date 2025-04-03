Hyderabad: Food Safety Violations Reported at Sodexo’s Hitec City Unit

The Central Production Unit of Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd in Hitec City, Kondapur, has been found to violate multiple food safety standards, as reported by the Commissioner of Food Safety teams. The inspection uncovered serious hygiene issues and improper food handling at the facility.

Among the violations, the teams discovered a house fly infestation in the reception area where raw materials were kept. In the kitchen, food items were found uncovered, and raw meat was dripping blood in the chiller room. Food waste was also accumulating in kitchen drains.

Additionally, 16 kilograms of paneer packets were found without proper packaging dates, which were promptly discarded. Food items were stored in plastic trays directly on the cold storage floor, and the kitchen and grinding areas had patchy flooring. The grinding area was wet due to scattered food waste, and there was insufficient space between the walls and storage racks, making cleaning difficult.

These violations raise concerns about food safety at the facility, urging authorities to take necessary actions. The inspection serves as a reminder for food production units to maintain proper hygiene standards and follow the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ensure the health and safety of consumers.