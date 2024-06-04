Kishan Reddy leads Secunderabad LS seat

#TSLokSabhaElectionResults2024: Telangana BJP chief and party candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat G Kishan Reddy is leading in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. He is ahead of Congress candidate Danam Nagender by a margin of 43,090 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) figures.

The BJP has taken an early lead in seven out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana while the ruling Congress party was ahead in four constituencies. Meanwhile, The AIMIM was maintaining a lead in Hyderabad constituency.



