CM Jagan, Several YSRCP Candidates Lead in Early Trends

AP Elections Results 2024: In the 2024 AP Assembly elections, chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula assembly constituency. CM Jagan is ahead of his rivals including M Ravindranath Reddy (TDP) and M Reddy Dhruva Kumar Reddy (INC).

Similarly, several YSRCP candidates are leading in the early leads. Hindupur YSRCP candidate Santhamma is ahead of her rivals, YSRCP minister Botsa Satyanarayana is ahead in Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency, party MLA candidate and minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is leading in Sarvepalli. YSRCP candidates are also leading Darshi, Rajampet, Badvel, Pattikonda, Kadapa, Tuni and Mylavaram assembly constituencies.

It may be noted here simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in the state on May 13.



Also Read: PM Modi is trailing in Varanasi