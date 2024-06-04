B-Town celebrities congratulate Varun, Natasha as they welcome baby daughter

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) After Bollywood star Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his baby girl on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in from friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Varun shared the news on Instagram, posting an e-card featuring a picture of his beagle Joey holding a placard that read: “Welcome Lil’ Sis... June 3, 2024.”

The actor captioned the post: “Our girl is here. Thank you all for the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

Friends from the industry took to the comments section to congratulate the actor.

Samantha, who will share the screen with Varun in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel', called it the “best news.”

The actress wrote: "The bestest news, congratulations to both of you."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred in the Russo Brothers’ thriller series 'Citadel', wrote: “Congratulations woohoo.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh said: “Congratulationsssssssss... so much love for three of you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan: "God bless all of you... wonderful news."

Actress Dia Mirza expressed her excitement, saying: “Yayyyyy, congratulations.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "What wonderful news. Congratulations."

Actresses Esha Gupta and Nushrratt Bharuccha simply wrote: “Congratulations.”

Varun’s 'Dishoom' co-star, Parineeti Chopra, wrote: “Congratsss!!”

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "Congratulations to the entire family and blessings to the little one."

Actor Arjun Kapoor, a close friend of Varun, wrote: “Baby John had a baby!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally!! Congratulations Natasha and Varun Dhawan. Niyara, Abheer, and Joey have a sister.”

In other news, Varun will next be seen in the action thriller 'Baby John', directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

