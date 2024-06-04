PM Modi is trailing in Varanasi 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The news coming from Varanasi counting centre is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trailing behind the Congress Lok Sabha candidate Ajay Rai in early leads. As per the counting data for the Varanasi constituency, Rai is leading by 6,223 votes at the time of posting this report.

At 8.40 am, the trends from postal ballot counting suggested that Modi was ahead of his nearest rival Rai, Congress candidate from Varanasi. There are a total of seven candidates from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi trailing in early leads in Varanasi! — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 4, 2024

Also Read: Watch Live: AP Elections 2024 Results