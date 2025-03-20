Sunita Williams Takes Ganesh Idol, Bhagavad Gita to Space; Pic Goes Viral

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has safely returned to earth, thanks to a meticulously planned rescue mission by SpaceX.

Upon her arrival, Williams received a warm welcome from several prominent Indian political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a photograph from her space mission has taken social media by storm—an image of a Ganesh idol floating in zero gravity. The wooden sculpture of Lord Ganesh, which Williams carried with her during the mission, has captivated netizens.

For those unfamiliar with her tradition, Williams has long maintained the practice of taking a copy of the Bhagavad Gitaand a Ganesh idol on her space journeys. Known for her deep spiritual beliefs, she strongly connects with her Indian heritage and takes pride in her cultural roots.