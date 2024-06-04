Watch Live: AP Elections 2024 Results

Counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India has begun at 8 am today. The election was held on May 13th in AP. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results for 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha Constituencies Live updates are here. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is confident of returning to power.

Nationally, the voting was conducted in seven phases over six weeks, from April 19 to June 1, across 543 constituencies. A party or coalition must secure at least 272 seats to obtain a majority and form the government. Trends are expected to emerge within the first hour of counting, with final results likely to be clear by noon. The counting process will begin with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes half an hour later.

The 2024 election is noteworthy for being the second-longest in India's electoral history, highlighting the logistical challenges and the vast scale of conducting elections in the world's largest democracy. To ensure a smooth and fair counting process, rigorous security measures have been put in place, including the deployment of additional police personnel, the use of CCTV cameras for surveillance, and the sealing of counting centers to prevent unauthorized access. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of counting for the Lok Sabha polls as well as the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

In coordination with the District Magistrates, Collectors, and the Police departments of the concerned states, the ECI has taken various steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. The Indian general elections concluded on June 1, with 64.2 crore people out of an eligible 97 crore casting their votes. Among them, 31.2 crore were women who exercised their franchise. The biggest credit goes to the little over 64 crore people who braved the elements to exercise their franchise, with most of them voting in the sweltering heat of a particularly severe Indian summer.

The Lok Sabha comprises a total of 545 seats, with elections being conducted by the ECI to fill 543 seats. The remaining two seats are filled by the nomination of representatives of the Anglo-Indian Community if the President feels that this community has not been adequately represented. Out of the elective seats, 79 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 41 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), ensuring their representation in Parliament.

Watch Live here.