Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Traffic: Alternative Routes for Sankranti Travelers

Traffic congestion at the Punganur Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway has already started to build up as of Friday evening, and officials predict that the situation will worsen over the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Last year, the journey from Dilsukhnagar to Choutuppal, typically an hour-long drive, took 3-4 hours on the eve of Sankranti due to heavy traffic. Travelers are being urged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Key Factors Behind the Congestion:

Punganur Toll Plaza: With 16 toll booths at the Punganur Toll Plaza, including 10 open towards Vijayawada, the flow of traffic is expected to slow down significantly. As the weekend approaches, congestion is expected to increase, especially on the holiday weekend.

Local Market in Choutuppal & Construction Work: A local market scheduled for Sunday in Choutuppal will add to the already heavy traffic, while ongoing construction of an underpass in the area continues to cause delays.

Suggested Alternative Routes:

1. For Travelers Going to Guntur, Nellore, and Surrounding Areas:

For those traveling towards Guntur, Macharla, Addanki, Ongole, or Nellore, the popular Narketpalli-Addanki national highway is often used. However, if they continue on the Vijayawada highway, they will likely face congestion at Hayathnagar, Abdullahpurmet, Choutuppal, and the Punganur Toll Plaza.

Alternative Route:

Travelers are advised to take the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway for a quicker and smoother journey.

Exiting at the Bungalore Gate on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and proceeding onto the Nagarjuna Sagar highway will help avoid bottlenecks and reduce travel time.

2. For Those Heading to Khammam and Vijayawada:

Travelers heading towards Khammam or Vijayawada can avoid traffic jams by taking an alternate route via Bhongir and Ramanapet, reaching Chityala. This route helps bypass traffic at Narketpalli and reduces congestion at the toll plazas.

Alternative Route:

To reach Bhongir, travelers can exit at Ghatskesar on the ORR and take the Warangal highway, or opt to travel via Secunderabad, Tarnaka, and Uppal to reach Bhongir directly.

Conclusion:

Given the heavy traffic expected at key points on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway due to the Sankranti festival and the additional disruptions caused by the local market and construction, the police recommend considering alternative routes to save time and avoid frustration. By planning their journeys wisely, travelers can enjoy a more relaxed and efficient trip over the weekend.