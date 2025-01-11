Tridha Choudhury Rocks Her Maldives Holiday in Bright Pink Swimwear

Tridha Choudhury has kicked off the year with a stunning vacation to The Maldives, a destination known for its beauty no matter the season. The actress shared glimpses of her vacation through an Instagram Reel, where she enjoyed the sound of the waves and the cotton candy sky. And of course, she did it in style!

Tridha rocked a bright pink bikini that featured a plunging neckline top and matching bottoms. The bikini set had sleek white borders to break up the monotone, making it perfect for the beach. She kept her accessories simple, swapping jewelry for a pair of sunglasses, allowing her natural beach vibes to shine through.

In another chic look, Tridha donned a rust-toned halter bikini with a daring cutout, adding a bold touch to her vacation wardrobe. A pair of black shades completed the beachy, elegant outfit.

Whether she's relaxing in The Maldives or elsewhere, Tridha’s vacation style is always fresh and full of inspiration, proving that beach vacations and fashion go hand in hand.