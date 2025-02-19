Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release on February 27

The much-awaited Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to premiere on February 27, 2025, exclusively on Amazon MX Player. This thrilling crime drama, led by Bobby Deol, promises even more intense drama, suspense, and twists than before.

The series continues to follow Baba Nirala (played by Deol) and his powerful Aashram, but things are about to change. After Baba Nirala’s arrest and imprisonment, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) takes charge and reclaims her rightful position in the Aashram. However, with Baba gone, Bhopa Swami (Chandan Roy Sanyal) steps in, seeking to dominate the Aashram. The new season will explore how Baba's absence shifts power and causes new conflicts. Pammi, once fearful of leadership, now faces the challenge of maintaining order and fairness.

The show’s strong ensemble cast includes Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha. The show is directed and produced by Prakash Jha, who continues to deliver his signature mix of gripping drama and social commentary.

Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the dark and intense Baba Nirala has been widely praised, and fans are curious about how his character’s influence will unfold from behind bars.

With power shifts, betrayal, and shocking twists on the way, Ek Badnaam Aashram is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer drops today, February 19, 2025, at 5 pm, and the premiere is just days away. Fans are eager to see what’s next in this crime thriller.