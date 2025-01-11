Maha Kumbh 2025 to feature 52-foot Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, enhancing its grandeur

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Maha Kumbh 2025 will witness the installation of a 52-foot-long and 52-foot-wide Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra. This yantra, the first of its kind globally, will be set up on the sacred sands of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Designed based on the 52 letters of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, its dimensions, length, width, and height, all measure 52 feet. The yantra will be consecrated by renowned scholars and is expected to radiate positive energy across the world.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, the head of the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra Institute, said, “The world's largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra is set to be established on the holy land of Prayagraj in 2025. This extraordinary divine event will be a historic moment for humanity. Saints and spiritual leaders from across India and the globe are coming to witness this grand occasion.”

He further explained that the yantra's dimensions symbolise the 52 Siddha Peeths (sacred sites) of Hinduism. Furthermore, aligning with the Prime Minister’s call for a clean Kumbh, hundreds of thousands of eco-friendly bags will be distributed to ensure cleanliness during the event.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela. CM Yogi extended an invitation to PM Modi for the spiritual event.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared the information on social media platform X, stating, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met with PM Narendra Modi."

The Maha Kumbh, one of Hinduism's most revered gatherings, takes place every 12 years and will be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025. It will commence with the Paush Purnima Snan at the Triveni Sangam.

Millions of devotees, including spiritual leaders, sants, and pilgrims, are expected to attend, making it a monumental occasion in India’s spiritual calendar.

