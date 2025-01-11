Amid high drama, Kerala Catholic priests on protest forcefully removed by police

Kochi, Jan 11 (IANS) The ongoing tensions surrounding the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala took a dramatic turn on Saturday when police forcefully removed protesting priests near the bishop’s house.

The protest, involving at least 21 priests, had been going on for three days. The protesters were demanding the reversal of the suspension of four priests and the withdrawal of contentious documents issued by the diocesan administration.

The priests staged their protest outside the bishop’s house in Angamaly, voicing opposition to decisions related to the celebration of the liturgy.

Tensions escalated as police moved in to disperse the protesters. Several priests were carried away by officers amidst chaotic scenes. A large number of laity supporting the priests also gathered there, leading to a heated confrontation. The situation worsened when attempts were made to force open the gates of the bishop’s house, resulting in verbal altercations that turned violent briefly.

Meanwhile, hectic talks are underway to resolve the impasse. Supporters of the priests removed by the police have stated that the priests have refused to take bail and are prepared to go to jail in protest.

A conciliation meeting involving representatives of the protesters, Church higher-ups, and Ernakulam district authorities is being organised to defuse the tension. Reports suggest that Bishop Bosco Puthur, the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese, is likely to be replaced as part of efforts to restore calm.

Eventually, the immediate conflict subsided, but the atmosphere remains tense. Similar disputes have arisen intermittently over the past few years, reflecting deep divisions within the community.

At the heart of the controversy lies the celebration of the liturgy -- a central aspect of Catholic worship, which includes rites, prayers, and sacraments commemorating the Paschal Mystery -- Christ's passion, death, resurrection, and ascension.

This specific dispute dates back to 2021, when the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church decided to implement a uniform mode of celebrating the liturgy. Under this directive, priests are to face the congregation during the Liturgy of the Word, turn towards the altar during the Eucharistic prayers, and face the congregation again after communion.

While most dioceses have adopted this practice, the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the largest Syro-Malabar jurisdiction, has opposed the move. Clergy and laity there argue that facing the congregation throughout the Mass aligns better with the liturgical reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council (1962–65).

As the standoff continues, the dispute highlights the broader challenges of balancing tradition and reform within the Syro-Malabar Church.

