India’s Official Gazetted Holidays for 2025: Full Calendar Released

The Central Government of India has officially released the gazetted holidays list for 2025, providing clarity on the days government offices across the nation will be closed. This annual publication is essential for public offices, private businesses, and individuals, helping them plan their schedules for the coming year. Gazetted holidays are mandatory for all government institutions, marking significant national, cultural, or religious events observed throughout the country. Conversely, restricted holidays are optional, allowing employees to choose days based on personal or cultural preferences, with observance varying by region and organizational policies.

Key Gazetted Holidays for 2025:

Below is the comprehensive list of gazetted holidays for Central Government Offices in India for 2025:

Republic Day: 26 January, Sunday

Maha Shivaratri: 26 February, Wednesday

Holi: 14 March, Friday

Id-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Monday

Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Thursday

Good Friday: 18 April, Friday

Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Monday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): 7 June, Saturday

Muharram: 6 July, Sunday

Independence Day: 15 August, Friday

Janmashtami: 16 August, Saturday

Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): 5 September, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2 October, Thursday

Dussehra: 2 October, Thursday

Diwali (Deepavali): 20 October, Monday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday: 5 November, Wednesday

Christmas Day: 25 December, Thursday

Restricted Holidays for 2025:

In addition to the gazetted holidays, employees have the option to choose up to two restricted holidays from the following list:

New Year’s Day: 1 January, Wednesday

Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: 6 January, Monday

Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal: 14 January, Tuesday

Basant Panchami: 2 February, Sunday

Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday: 12 February, Wednesday

Shivaji Jayanti: 19 February, Wednesday

Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati: 23 February, Sunday

Holika Dahan: 13 March, Thursday

Dolyatra: 14 March, Friday

Ram Navami: 16 April, Sunday

Janmashtami (Smarta): August Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi: 27 August, Wednesday

Onam or Thiruonam: 5 September, Friday

Dussehra (Saptami): 29 September, Monday

Dussehra (Mahashtami): 30 September, Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahanavmi): 1 October, Wednesday

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: 7 October, Tuesday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth): 10 October, Friday

Naraka Chaturdasi: 20 October, Monday

Govardhan Puja: 22 October, Wednesday

Bhai Dooj: 23 October, Thursday

Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja): 28 October, Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: 24 November, Monday

Christmas Eve: 24 December, Wednesday

Planning for 2025:

The listed holidays underscore India's rich cultural and religious diversity, offering valuable insights for planning both in the public and private sectors. By respecting these important observances, employees and organizations can ensure a well-balanced approach to work and cultural festivities throughout the year.