India’s Official Gazetted Holidays for 2025: Full Calendar Released
The Central Government of India has officially released the gazetted holidays list for 2025, providing clarity on the days government offices across the nation will be closed. This annual publication is essential for public offices, private businesses, and individuals, helping them plan their schedules for the coming year. Gazetted holidays are mandatory for all government institutions, marking significant national, cultural, or religious events observed throughout the country. Conversely, restricted holidays are optional, allowing employees to choose days based on personal or cultural preferences, with observance varying by region and organizational policies.
Key Gazetted Holidays for 2025:
Below is the comprehensive list of gazetted holidays for Central Government Offices in India for 2025:
Republic Day: 26 January, Sunday
Maha Shivaratri: 26 February, Wednesday
Holi: 14 March, Friday
Id-ul-Fitr: 31 March, Monday
Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, Thursday
Good Friday: 18 April, Friday
Buddha Purnima: 12 May, Monday
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): 7 June, Saturday
Muharram: 6 July, Sunday
Independence Day: 15 August, Friday
Janmashtami: 16 August, Saturday
Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad): 5 September, Friday
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2 October, Thursday
Dussehra: 2 October, Thursday
Diwali (Deepavali): 20 October, Monday
Guru Nanak’s Birthday: 5 November, Wednesday
Christmas Day: 25 December, Thursday
Restricted Holidays for 2025:
In addition to the gazetted holidays, employees have the option to choose up to two restricted holidays from the following list:
New Year’s Day: 1 January, Wednesday
Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: 6 January, Monday
Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal: 14 January, Tuesday
Basant Panchami: 2 February, Sunday
Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday: 12 February, Wednesday
Shivaji Jayanti: 19 February, Wednesday
Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati: 23 February, Sunday
Holika Dahan: 13 March, Thursday
Dolyatra: 14 March, Friday
Ram Navami: 16 April, Sunday
Janmashtami (Smarta): August Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi: 27 August, Wednesday
Onam or Thiruonam: 5 September, Friday
Dussehra (Saptami): 29 September, Monday
Dussehra (Mahashtami): 30 September, Tuesday
Dussehra (Mahanavmi): 1 October, Wednesday
Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: 7 October, Tuesday
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth): 10 October, Friday
Naraka Chaturdasi: 20 October, Monday
Govardhan Puja: 22 October, Wednesday
Bhai Dooj: 23 October, Thursday
Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja): 28 October, Tuesday
Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: 24 November, Monday
Christmas Eve: 24 December, Wednesday
Planning for 2025:
The listed holidays underscore India's rich cultural and religious diversity, offering valuable insights for planning both in the public and private sectors. By respecting these important observances, employees and organizations can ensure a well-balanced approach to work and cultural festivities throughout the year.