K'taka suffering amid Congress' midnight meetings over power-sharing: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP Chief B. Y. Vijayendra on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah government in the state, saying its leaders are busy with their "midnight meetings" over power-sharing, leaving people in "distress".

Speaking at the BJP Legal Cell's special meeting in Bengaluru, Vijayendra remarked, "Some within the ruling Congress view CM Siddaramaiah as an outsider. He served as Chief Minister for five years once, and now, after completing two years in his second term, discussions have started within the Congress about him relinquishing power."

"About 25 years ago, the then Chief Minister did not induct Shivakumar into the cabinet. At that time, his mentor reportedly said, 'If power is not given, snatch it.' Following this, Shivakumar succeeded in seizing power. Now, after Siddaramaiah has completed two years as CM, Shivakumar appears to be recalling the "snatch power" mantra," the state BJP chief said.

"On one side, CM Siddaramaiah seems unwilling to relinquish power even after completing his term. On the other, Shivakumar, who tends to stay up late, has started late-night meetings, while ministers loyal to CM Siddaramaiah have begun dinner meetings in his absence. This reflects the current political situation," he added.

He took a jibe at the Congress, alleging that agreements within the party revolve around power-sharing, not development.

Criticising the government's mismanagement, he stated, "Due to the government's irresponsibility, there have been a series of maternal and newborn deaths in state-run hospitals. Corruption has crossed all limits, and even after two years of this government, there is no visible development."

Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of limiting their visits to Bengaluru and ignoring the rest of the state.

"They are intimidating opposition leaders and filing cases against Hindu activists who raise their voices against anti-Hindu policies. This cannot be called a democratic system," Vijayendra added.

He declared that protecting BJP workers and Hindu activists is the Legal Cell's top priority, which is why the meeting was convened.

State Legal Cell Coordinator Vasanthkumar gave an overview of the cell's activities, while State Convenor S. Dattatri, Co-Convenor N.V. Phaneesh, Joint Coordinator Lakshman C. Kulkarni, committee member Vishwanath, and other officials and district representatives participated in the meeting.

