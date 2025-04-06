IFFCO turns 50: HM Amit Shah calls it backbone of India’s farm revolution

Kalol, April 6 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah visited Gujarat on Sunday and participated in the landmark event at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Kalol.

The occasion marked the golden jubilee of the Kalol facility, a significant milestone in India's cooperative and agricultural development.

Amit Shah was present as the chief guest, while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined as the special guest of honour.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel also attended the event, underscoring its importance at both state and national levels.

As part of the celebration, Amit Shah formally inaugurated a newly established Seed Research Center at the IFFCO campus. The center aims to drive innovation in seed technology and agricultural productivity, building upon IFFCO's five-decade legacy of supporting India's farming community.

A large gathering of farmers from across Gujarat attended the ceremony, reflecting the organisation’s deep grassroots connect.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah highlighted the significance of the day, noting that the event coincided with both Ram Navami and the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - two symbolic occasions reflecting new beginnings and sustained growth.

He praised IFFCO’s journey over the past 50 years, calling it a ‘model cooperative’ whose reach has extended into millions of Indian homes.

“Even when IFFCO celebrates its centenary, the world will look at it with amazement,” the Home Minister said, lauding the organisation’s consistent performance since the Kalol plant began operations.

Amit Shah emphasised IFFCO’s role in pioneering nano fertilisers such as Nano Urea and Nano DAP, technologies that are now being recognised internationally.

He described IFFCO as not just a manufacturing entity but a movement that has revolutionised farming practices and empowered the agricultural sector.

Speaking about the newly launched Seed Research Center, the Home Minister noted that it represents a major leap forward in India’s agricultural strategy.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting the foundation of modern reforms in cooperatives, education, and rural development.

“Even if this seed research begins with a small setup today, its roots will strengthen the foundation of future agricultural innovation,” he said.

The Home Minister also took a moment to recall how the Prime Minister has transcended political lines to prioritise national development and acknowledged the contributions of past leaders, while pointing out that progress in the cooperative sector has been accelerated under the BJP governance.

“Development today isn’t limited by party lines; it’s driven by a vision for the future,” Amit Shah added.

IFFCO currently operates fertiliser production units at five locations across three states, with an impressive annual turnover of Rs 40,000 crore.

The organisation has consistently pushed the envelope, particularly in adopting environmentally responsible practices.

“From being on the back foot in terms of environmental responsibility, we’re now leading from the front,” Amit Shah said, citing innovations like liquid urea that are so compact, “you wouldn’t even realise you’re carrying fertilizer in your pocket.”

He also noted a transformative shift where even women farmers are now operating drones to spray liquid urea - an example of how modern technologies are empowering India's rural workforce.

“The resilience of Indian farmers will not only modernise agriculture but also safeguard the environment in the coming decades,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also addressed the gathering, welcoming attendees to the 50th anniversary and foundation stone ceremony.

He remarked that the cooperative movement has played a pivotal role in realising the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’, a harmonious and prosperous society rooted in Indian values.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, the field of cooperation is witnessing unprecedented growth and innovation,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the IFFCO Kalol plant, whose foundation was laid five decades ago, has now grown into a towering symbol of India’s cooperative strength - a tree that continues to bear fruit for farmers across the nation.

