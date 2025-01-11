Rajasthan School Holidays 2025: Full List of Holidays

It is time to plan our calendars as we welcome the new year, and what better way to do that than with a comprehensive list of holidays? The official state holidays of 2025, as released by the Rajasthan government, have finally been provided; we will guide you through the whole Rajasthan School Holiday Calendar 2025. For all students, teachers, and working parents, this detailed guide will help make your time off most enjoyable and ensure you're on top of things when it comes to planning for the rest of the year.

It is important in this fast world that one gets some breaks to rejuvenate themselves. Holidays are the best time to spend quality time with loved ones, pursue hobbies, and explore new places. Given that each state has its unique set of regional festivals and cultural events, the holiday list is carefully curated to reflect this diversity. In Rajasthan, the holiday calendar is full of exciting festivals, national holidays, and long weekends, giving you plenty of reasons to look forward to the new year.

Rajasthan School Holidays 2025: The Full List

List of 2025 Holidays in Rajasthan:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 06 January, 2025

Republic Day: 26 January, 2025

Devnarayan Jayanti: 04 February, 2025

Mahashivratri: 26 February, 2025

Holika Dahan: 13 March, 2025

Dhulandi: 14 March, 2025

Chetichand: 30 March 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr: 31 March, 2025

Ram Navami: 06 April, 2025

Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April, 2025

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti: 11 April, 2025

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti: 14 April, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Parshuram Jayanti: April 29, 2025

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29, 2025

Eid-ul-Juha: June 07, 2025

Muharram: July 6, 2025

World Tribal Day: August 9, 2025

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami: August 16, 2025

Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashami, Khejadli Martyr's Day: September 02, 2025

Barawafat: September 05, 2025

Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti: September 22, 2025

Durga Ashtami: September 30, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025

Vijayadashami: October 2, 2025

Diwali: October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025

Christmas: December 25, 2025

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti: December 27, 2025

The Rajasthan School Holiday Calendar for 2025 is full of exciting festivals, national holidays, and long weekends. With this comprehensive guide, you can plan your year, make the most of your time off, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. So, go ahead, download the 2025 Rajasthan School holiday list PDF, and start planning your holidays today!

