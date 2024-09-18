Hyderabad Software Engineer Loses Money in Fed Ex Cyber Fraud

In a troubling incident that highlights the growing threat of cybercrime, a 35-year-old IT professional from Kukatpally, Hyderabad, lost Rs 1.49 lakh after being ensnared in a FedEx courier scam. The fraud unfolded last week when the victim received an automated call regarding a parcel that was allegedly booked in her name, destined for Iran.

The scammers claimed that the courier, which was supposedly sent from Mumbai, had been intercepted by customs due to the presence of illegal items, including drugs. During the call, the woman was informed that the parcel was addressed to ‘Mohammed Asif Ali’ and was booked using her Aadhar number.

Upon expressing her confusion and denying any connection to the parcel, the victim was met with further intimidation. The fraudsters insisted that her Aadhar was linked to an international money laundering case and provided her with fabricated documents purportedly from various authorities, including the Mumbai Crime Branch, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and even an arrest warrant from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These documents were designed to instill fear and convince her of the legitimacy of their claims.

Under the pretense of needing to verify her bank accounts to prove her innocence, the scammers coerced her into transferring ₹1.49 lakh to accounts they provided. Fearing potential legal repercussions, the woman complied with their demands.

In response to her complaint, the Cyberabad cybercrime police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals and the importance of remaining vigilant against such scams.