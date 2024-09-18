Russia reserves right to asymmetric response to US journalist sanctions: Ambassador

Moscow, Sep 18 (IANS) Russia reserves the right to take asymmetric measures in response to US sanctions targeting Russian journalists, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We reserve the right to respond asymmetrically, strictly in line with Russia's national interests," he said.

Antonov said Russia would thoroughly assess the US sanctions, including undisclosed visa restrictions imposed by the State Department, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting TASS.

He added that the United States might continue its efforts to suppress alternative viewpoints presented by Russian media outlets.

"The attempts to stifle the voices of Russian media, which offer much-needed perspectives in the United States, are likely to persist. I do not foresee an improvement in this situation anytime soon," he said.

The ambassador criticised the ongoing tit-for-tat exchange of sanctions between the two countries, especially those targeting the media.

"The cycle of retaliatory sanctions, now extending to journalists, serves no good purpose. It does nothing to stabilise or bring predictability to our bilateral relations," Antonov said.

As the US presidential election approaches, Antonov noted a growing tendency by US authorities to play the "Russia card."

"There is confusion in their narrative -- either Russia is meddling in US affairs, or it's failing in its attempts," he said. "The heightened anti-Russian hysteria, particularly directed at journalists, appears to be part of a broader strategy to undermine the legitimacy of the election outcome."

On September 4, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT broadcast, along with two of her deputies. Additionally, the US State Department tightened regulations on the operations of Russian media outlets, including Russia Today, RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.