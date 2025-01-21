Etela Rajendar Beats Real Estate Broker, Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana when BJP MP Etela Rajender allegedly confronted a real estate broker over accusations of land grabbing. The altercation reportedly stemmed from complaints about encroachments on lands belonging to the poor, leading to tense moments at the scene.

According to sources, affected individuals brought the issue of land encroachment to Etela’s attention. Acting on these complaints, the MP visited Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam Municipality, Medchal district, to assess the situation. During his visit, he expressed outrage upon discovering that lands belonging to the poor were allegedly being occupied by real estate brokers. In a fit of anger, Etela reportedly confronted one of the brokers, escalating tensions in the area.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Etela Rajender stated, “Some people are unknowingly purchasing encroached lands. Grabbing lands belonging to the poor is a crime. Brokers who exploit such lands for business will face severe consequences. Unfortunately, some officials are supporting these brokers. The BJP stands firmly with the poor and will continue to protect their interests. We will not be intimidated by the political games of others."

Etela further elaborated on the history of these encroachments, mentioning that since 1985, the poor have been purchasing small plots in areas like Narapally and Korremula, where they built their homes. He assured that letters with detailed evidence would be sent to revenue officials, the Collector, the Commissioner of Police, and even the Chief Minister, urging strict action.

“Those who purchased disputed lands are not at fault; the responsibility lies with corrupt officials who created fake documents and facilitated such transactions. These individuals should be jailed. Let me warn anyone attempting to harass the poor – this will not be tolerated,” Etela said.

He criticized the administration, highlighting inefficiencies in governance and accessibility. “We thought smaller districts would make administration easier, with Collectors more accessible. But now, Collectors are out of reach, and Police Commissioners seem to prioritize meetings with brokers over the public,” he remarked sharply.

The incident has brought to light the ongoing struggles of the underprivileged in safeguarding their lands and has intensified discussions about governance and accountability in the state.

