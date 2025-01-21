Roma Arora: Feel there’s much more range to explore in negative characters

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Doctor-turned-model and actress Roma Arora, who was last seen in TV shows like “Jhanak”, “Kathaa Ankahee” and “Kundali Bhagya”, has talked about why she enjoys playing negative roles.

Roma, who is currently the lead actress in a live theatre play titled Pyar Mein Twist, talked about her show Jhanak.

She said: “I played the character of Queenie Bedi, a celebrity Dance reality show judge. Jhanak is a serial that follows the journey of a girl named Jhanak who dreams of becoming a famous dancer. She participates in a prestigious dance reality show, where I evaluate her performances. Through my character, I push Jhanak to explore her full potential & showcase her incredible talent,” she says.

Talking about the kind of roles she likes to play, she says, “So far, I’ve portrayed characters like Sophia on Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, where I played Karan’s girlfriend from the USA. Bratty attitude, often pointing out Preeta's middle-class background, which added an interesting dynamic to the show. She was a bubbly yet negative character.”

She shared that she finds that playing negative roles is where she truly enjoys herself as an actor.

“It’s not a side of me that I get to express in real life—being able to portray something mischievous or even demeaning is both challenging and fun. I feel that there’s much more depth and range to explore in negative characters, and I would really enjoy the process of bringing them to life.”

Roma added: “It’s entertaining to portray such complex roles, and as an actor, that’s what excites me the most.”

She says that the entertainment industry is growing by leaps and bounds.

“The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly with time, especially in the digital age. Technology, social media, and new platforms have drastically shifted how content is created, consumed, and distributed. Audiences now have more access than ever before to a diverse range of content, and there’s a growing demand for authentic, innovative storytelling.”

The actress said: “Traditional media formats like television and cinema are being complemented by online streaming services, which offer global reach and greater flexibility.”

“This change also means more opportunities for actors and creators to showcase their talent in different ways. The industry has become more inclusive, dynamic, and fast-paced, pushing both artists and viewers to adapt to the changing landscape.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.