U19 WC: Sri Lanka women beat West Indies by 81 runs to register second win

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Sri Lanka put in a superb team performance to beat West Indies by 81 runs and continue their excellent start to the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

Two powerful partnerships helped lift Sri Lanka to a towering total. Openers Sumudu Nisansala and Sanjana Kavindi raced to 48 without loss in the powerplay, with Nisansala smacking Selena Ross for an emphatic six over midwicket.

Nisansala chopped onto her stumps in the seventh over but captain Manudi Nanayakkara picked up where her teammate left off, supporting Kavindi in a second-wicket partnership worth 48 runs.

Nanayakkara scored 37 while Dahami Sanethma chipped in with an unbeaten 31 from 25 balls to put their side in the driving seat.

In reply, the Windies lost wickets consistently with left-arm spinner Chamudi Praboda doing the damage at the top of the order.

After a promising start to the run chase, the Windies lost three wickets in the powerplay as their hopes faded at the hands of Praboda, who is proving to be one of the outstanding bowlers in the early stages of the tournament.

Praboda ripped through the Windies top order and Aseni Thalagune got the key wicket of skipper Samara Ramnath, who was leading the resistance with 24 from 23 balls, to form the backbone of their team’s second win of the tournament.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166/5 in 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 38, Manudi Nanyakkara 37; Selena Ross 2-25, Jahzara Claxton 1-20) beat West Indies 85 all out in 19.4 overs (Samara Ramnath 24, Jahzara Claxton 15; Chamudi Praboda 3-16, Limasa Thilakaratne 2-7) by 81 runs.

