December 22- 26: Heavy rains in Telangana during Christmas holidays

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Telangana will receive light to moderate rains from December 25 at isolated places. This weather update is a welcome relief for the state, which has been experiencing chilly winter mornings.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures in the state are likely to surge by 3-4°C during the next three days. This increase in temperature will provide some respite from the cold winter mornings.

The IMD has also reported that a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has persisted over the same region. The associated upper cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to continue to move nearly northwards.

The department has forecasted that the low-pressure area will intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move northeastwards with the intensity of depression remaining during the next 24 hours.

Temperature wise, the lowest minimum temperature in the state till Friday was recorded in Adilabad at 5.7°C. The city minimum temperature was 12°C in Rajendranagar.

Generally cloudy sky is expected for the next 48 hours. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively.

The surface winds would most likely be Northerlies/North-Easterlies at approximately 02-06 kmph. So, according to this weather forecast, citizens can prepare their schedules in order and can take proper advantage of the festive season.

