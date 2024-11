Bank Holidays in Hyderabad – December 2024

Hyderabad residents can expect eight bank holidays in December 2024, as banks observe a mix of Sundays, Saturdays, and significant festival days. While these holidays will provide employees time off to celebrate various occasions, digital banking services such as ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking will remain operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking services for customers.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in Hyderabad for December 2024:

December 1 (Sunday)

December 8 (Sunday)

December 14 (Second Saturday)

December 15 (Sunday)

December 22 (Sunday)

December 25 (Christmas Day)

December 28 (Fourth Saturday)

December 29 (Sunday)

Though banks will remain closed on these dates, you can still rely on digital banking platforms to manage your financial transactions smoothly. Keep this schedule in mind for any banking activities you need to complete during the month!

