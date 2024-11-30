When Cong faces defeat in polls, it indulges in abusive politics: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday that whenever the Congress faces defeat in polls, it indulges in politics of abuses.

His remark comes after Congress leader Ashok A. Jagtap, also known as Bhai Jagtap stoked controversy by likening the Election Commission of India (ECI) to a "pet dog" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to IANS, the senior BJP leader said: "Whenever people reject the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi indulges in badmouthing the country, judiciary, EVMs and democracy here."

Chandrasekhar asked what his party leaders were expected to do when the Congress leader indulged in politics of abuse.

The leader claimed that unable to face defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress leaders were making such statements.

Launching a scathing attack against the Gandhi scion, the BJP leader said that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress has emerged as a "fraudulent" party and its leaders were making "fraud" (baseless) statements.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said: "Countries across the world hail and respect India's democracy and the election process in the country, however, the grand old party's leaders abuse the system."

Taking exception to Jagtap's remark, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the ECI and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding strict action against Jagtap for allegedly insulting the poll panel with derogatory remarks.

Slamming Jagtap, he said, "Such disrespect of the constitutional body cannot be tolerated."

"Congress leader Bhai Jagtap called the Election Commission a 'pet dog.' This kind of abuse and disrespect towards the EC is completely wrong. Such humiliation cannot be tolerated, and strict action should be taken against him," Somaiya said.

The Mahayuti said the Congress leaders have been rattled by their defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls and that's why they were making such indecent remarks.

On Friday, the Congress' Maharashtra unit submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission CEO on alleged irregularities in the recent Assembly elections.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the EC of tampering with voter data during the polls.

