Cyclone Fengal: CMRL issues safety advisory amid heavy rain

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a safety advisory following heavy rain in the city.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rain due to Cyclone Fengal.

Normal train services are running without delays or deviations, and passengers were encouraged to utilise the metro services and plan their journeys accordingly.

For safety purposes, passengers were advised to exercise caution while using staircases at all metro stations.

Passengers were advised not to park their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St. Thomas Mount, and Arumbakkam Metro stations or their parking lots, as these areas are prone to water stagnation due to the predicted heavy rain.

The Platform-1 entry-side escalator at Vadapalani Metro Station was switched off for safety reasons. The Street Level Escalators 3 and 4 at Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro Station have also been turned off for safety purposes.

The public was urged to exercise care and use metro rail services for their journeys. The CMRL in the statement said that updates will be provided if there are further developments.

Meanwhile, car owners in Velachery, Madipakkam, and Pallikaranai areas are parking their vehicles on the Velachery flyover as a precaution against potential flood damage.

Last year's floods caused significant damage to vehicles, prompting heightened caution this year.

Heavy rain continued to lash Tamil Nadu's Delta districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

District Collectors have warned the public against entering water bodies for bathing, washing clothes, or swimming.

Parents were urged to keep children away from waterlogged areas and ensure they avoid standing under trees or in open spaces during thunderstorms.

Nagapattinam district has recorded significant rainfall, with Kodiyakarai receiving 20 mm, followed by Vedaranyam, Tirupoondi, Thirukuvalai, and Thalaignayer, each recording 10 mm.

Several low-lying areas, such as Sebastian Nagar and Sivasakthi Nagar in Velankanni, along with Valliammai Nagar and Gomathi Nagar in Nagore, have experienced flooding.

A 24-hour control room with a toll-free helpline (04365-1077) has been established to assist with rain-related emergencies.

Coastal and Marine Precautions Coastal areas are witnessing rough seas, with Nagapattinam’s Vedaranyam experiencing receding waves. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and all mechanised and motorised boats remain docked.

In Cuddalore, sea waves were rising over 10 feet, significantly higher than the usual 2 feet, affecting coastal areas such as Thazhanguda, Devanampattinam, Singarathoppu, and Sothikuppam.

The Cuddalore Port raised Cyclone Warning Signal Number 3 due to strong winds and heavy rain. Emergency Preparedness Cuddalore district has deployed 270 personnel, swimmers, and equipment at 16 fire stations.

Rescue teams were equipped with boats, safety gear, ropes, wood-cutting machines, and generator-powered lights for emergencies. The district administration has set up 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centres, and 191 temporary relief camps.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), consisting of 30 and 25 personnel respectively, are on standby. All departments, including Revenue, Rural Development, Public Works, Fire Services and Police, have been directed to implement precautionary measures.

