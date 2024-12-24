Allu Arjun Quizzed by Police for 3.30 Hours: Sandhya Theater Accident

The police inquiry involving Allu Arjun has been concluded. The actor was questioned for a duration of 3 hours and 50 minutes.

After this long quizzing, Allu Arjun is returning his home in Jubilee Hills. There were reports that Chikkadpally police may take Allu Arjun to Sandhya theatre for further probe. However, it didn't turn out to be true. Allu Arjun along with his father Allu Aravind returned home in their private car.

Going into details, during Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4, a woman (Revathy) accidentally died due to stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Following this, the police registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

Also read: Allu Arjun Walks Out of Chikkadpally Police Station in Sandhya Theatre Accident: Photos