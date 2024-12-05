Tejashwi writes to Nitish seeking rectification of flaws in BPSC exams

Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has expressed serious concerns over issues surrounding the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

In a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he highlighted the problems faced by candidates due to technical glitches and alleged administrative shortcomings.

“Many candidates were unable to fill the application forms due to server failures in the final days before the deadline. This was a significant setback for hard-working aspirants. We demand immediate remedial action,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the ambiguity surrounding the implementation of the normalisation process for the examination.

He called it controversial and unjust, arguing that the difficulty of questions varies based on the candidate’s preparation, and normalisation imposes an artificial standard.

Candidates are yet to receive complete clarity about the examination system.

He advocated for the exam to be conducted on one day, in a single shift, with one paper and one pattern, ensuring fairness and preventing paper leaks.

“To address the grievances of candidates affected by server failures, I have asked authorities for a five-day extension for the application deadline, clarity on the examination process and rejection of the normalisation method, a transparent, fair examination held in one shift, avoiding any scope for malpractice, and proactive measures to prevent any incidents of paper leaks,” LoP Yadav said on Thursday.

LoP Yadav stated that if the Bihar government fails to address the grievances of the candidates, he and his party would join the protesters and fight "shoulder to shoulder" with them.

He accused the NDA government of mishandling the future and dreams of Bihar's students and urged them to act responsibly.

Tejashwi Yadav’s strong stance has put pressure on the Bihar government and the BPSC to address the candidates' grievances promptly.

His involvement signals a significant escalation in the issue, aligning with the aspirations of students and their families, who demand fairness and transparency in the examination process.

