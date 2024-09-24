Syria prepares for possible refugee influx from Lebanon amid intense Israeli airstrikes

Damascus, Sep 24 (IANS) Syrian authorities are facilitating entry at border crossings for both Lebanese and returning Syrian nationals, local media outlet Al-Watan Online reported on Tuesday.

Damascus Countryside Governor Ahmed Khalil stated that the government is providing comprehensive support to streamline the entry process. He added that the government is "offering all necessary assistance to our Lebanese brothers and returning Syrians" under the directives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This development comes in the wake of heavy Israeli bombardments targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Lebanese families are moving toward Syrian cities, particularly Homs and the town of al-Qusayr, as well as Hezbollah-aligned villages.

While no official figures have been released regarding the number of incoming families, eyewitnesses have observed long queues at the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

Syria and Lebanon share approximately 375 km of border, with the Jdeidat Yabous crossing, also known as the Masnaa crossing in Lebanon, being one of five major routes between the two countries.

Israel launched its most extensive airstrikes against Lebanon since 2006 on Monday and Tuesday, causing over 550 fatalities and injuring more than 1,800 individuals nationwide.

This significant escalation has heightened concerns about the possibility of a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with fears that other nations could also become involved.

