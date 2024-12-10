South Korea: Prosecutors call in counterintelligence commander for questioning over martial law attempt

Seoul, Dec 10 (IANS) Prosecutors on Tuesday called in the South Korean chief of the military's counterintelligence command to question him over his role in the botched martial law declaration last week, officials said.

The special investigation team handling the martial law case brought Yeo In-hyung, the commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command (DCC), to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office for an interrogation, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yeo is suspected of sending troops into the National Assembly to arrest key opposition party lawmakers and to the National Election Commission, when President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly declared martial law last Tuesday night.

Yeo was suspended from his duties last week.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.