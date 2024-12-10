Indian IT industry to see 30-35 pc high demand for niche tech roles in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Indian IT industry is projected to see 30-35 per cent increased demand for highly-specialised tech roles in 2025, along with increased spending on upskilling in the coming years, according to a new report.

Campus hiring remains the core focus for larger companies that are looking to hire aggressively for the second half of the fiscal year for the year 2024-25, said the report by NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

IT fresher hiring in 2025 is projected to increase by 15-20 per cent, with high demand for roles in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, Python, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity.

Sectors such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are also anticipated to boost their IT fresher intake by 30-35 per cent next year.

“Since the 2021-22 global economic slowdown, clients have curtailed their discretionary spending due to on-demand hiring patterns and global macroeconomic challenges; this has impacted the project pipeline however, it is expected to stabilise in 2025, thus promising hopes for freshers,” said the report.

2024 has been a dynamic year for the Indian IT industry which witnessed an aligned impact of both domestic and global economic transitions, technology transformation, and shift in the workforce.

The industry gained back momentum in the second half this year, and is gearing up for a promising 2025 on multiple fronts.

“In the coming years, fresher hiring in the Indian IT sector is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated increase of 15-20 per cent in job opportunities across various industries,” the report mentioned.

This surge in demand is not limited to hiring but extends to a strategic focus on tech upskilling, with companies investing heavily in training initiatives to equip their workforce with the necessary skills to meet the evolving technological landscape.

