Diljit Dosanjh seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh amid his Dil-Luminati Tour across India.

The Punjabi singer-actor witnessed the bhasma aarti along with his team members as he visited the temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva, in the early hours of the day.

Diljit, who was honoured with a shawl by the temple management, took to his Instagram, where he shared a reel video of his visit to the temple, where the presiding deity, Shiva in the form of lingam is believed to be Swayambhu.

For the caption, Diljit, who is seen offering prayers in the clip, simply wrote: “Jai Shri MAHAKAL.”

Diljit recently performed in Indore. He will next perform in Chandigarh on December 14, then in Mumbai on December 19. His tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

On December 9, he posted a funny glimpse of fans climbing on the truck's roof to catch a glimpse of him and his concert.

Diljit had also talked about the issue of black marketing of tickets for his concerts during his performance in Indore.

He said, “For a long time, people in our country have been going against me saying the tickets are being sold in black. So, it's not my fault that the tickets are getting sold in black. If you buy a ticket for Rs. 10 and sell it for Rs. 100, then what's the fault of the artist? I remember the poem by Rahat Indori”.

He went on to recite the poem, as he said, “Not in my cage, put it somewhere else. You've brought the sky, fine, you may put it on the ground. Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Do one thing, put the blame on me. So, people from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don't have any fear of being defamed. I don't have any tension”.

“This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues have changed”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.