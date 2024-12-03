Sonu Sood visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings for his directorial debut ‘Fateh’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of his directorial debut, “Fateh.”

The actor also shared his photos on Instagram with the caption, “The journey of Fateh started with Mahakal, and I stand here again to seek his blessings as I begin the promotions for Fateh, releasing on 10th January 2025. #jaimahakal.”

In the photo, Sonu is seen seeking blessings and performing puja. Speaking about the film, the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared, “Fateh is more than just an action movie—it’s a story that sheds light on the rapidly growing issue of cybercrime, presented through a thrilling narrative. It’s a project close to my heart, and I hope audiences connect with its message and energy. As a filmmaker, my aim is to create a visual spectacle while delivering a story that resonates with today’s world.”

Directed by Sonu Sood, the film is set to offer an action-filled and thought-provoking storyline, focusing on the critical issue of cybercrime. The upcoming thriller marks Sood’s directorial debut and features a star-studded cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

"Fateh", is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime that affected individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film brings together a talented team, including renowned Hollywood professionals for cinematography, research, and action choreography.

The makers recently released the film's teaser, and it opened with the bold statement, “Never underestimate a nobody.” It then transitioned to a voiceover featuring Sonu, who is heard in a conversation with another person, clarifying that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. He ominously added, “You'll never find those ten bodies,” before concluding with, “Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de.”

Sharing the teaser, the actor captioned, “Aa Raha Hoon...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!”

"Fateh,” presented by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, is all set to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

