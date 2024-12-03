False case booked for questioning Chief Minister, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after police registered a case against him over allegations of illegal phone tapping.

The former minister alleged that he was being implicated in false cases as the Chief Minister was unable to bear the fact that he was pulling him up for injustice at every step, exposing him, and questioning him on behalf of the people.

Harish Rao posted on X that the Chief Minister knows only of making mistakes and booking false cases. He made it clear that even if the Chief Minister books one lakh false cases against him, he will not stop questioning his misdeeds.

The former minister cited different cases booked against him at various places in the state. He said a case was registered against him at Yadagirigutta Police Station for his statement that the Chief Minister betrayed even god on the issue of crop loan waiver.

The BRS leader mentioned that another case was booked against him at Begum Bazar Police Station for his remark against the Chief Minister over unkept promises.

Harish Rao said another false case was booked against him in Manakondur for criticising the Chief Minister.

“Unable to bear my efforts to expose your double standards and for pulling up you before people, today you have booked a false case against me at Panjagutta Police Station. Even if you book one lakh false cases, I will not stop questioning you on behalf of people. I will not stop till you are punished in people’s court by people’s verdict,” said Harish Rao.

A case against Harish Rao and others was registered at Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad on a complaint by G. Chakradhar Goud, a real estate businessman.

The complainant alleged harassment, threats, and unlawful phone surveillance.

Panjagutta Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120(B) (Criminal conspiracy), 386 (Extortion), 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Goud stated in his complaint that Harish Rao developed a grudge against him due to his charitable activities, including financial support to families of farmers who had committed suicide. The complainant alleged threats, fabricated cases, and unauthorised surveillance of his phone by Harish Rao and associates.

