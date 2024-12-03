YSRCP to Strategize on Fighting Anti-People Policies in State-Level Meet

Guntur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a significant state-level meeting in Tadepalli tomorrow. The primary focus of the meeting will be to strategize against the policies of the Chandra Babu Naidu-led government and discuss measures to strengthen the party's organizational framework.

Agenda for the Meeting

People’s Issues Under the Current Government.

Addressing the burden on citizens due to rising electricity tariffs.

Tackling the exploitation of farmers by brokers and resolving grain procurement issues.

Highlighting the delay in fee reimbursement payments.

Strengthening Party Organization:

Formation and replacement of committees within the party.

Planning public struggles against anti-people policies.

YSRCP district presidents, regional coordinators, general secretaries, and secretaries have been invited to participate in this crucial meeting.

Jagan’s Upcoming Plans

In a key announcement, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revealed that he will embark on a field tour after Sankranthi. He plans to dedicate every Wednesday and Thursday to directly engaging with party activists, gathering their feedback, and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

