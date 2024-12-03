ASI kills wife, sister-in-law in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly stabbed his wife and sister-in-law to death in Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Yogesh Maravi, an ASI posted in Mandla district.

The shocking incident came to the fore when the house help came in the morning for work and heard screams from inside the house.

The domestic help started banging door in panic and alerted some neighbours. In the meantime, Maravi opened the door and fled from the spot, police said.

The incident occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of Aishbagh police station where the victims were residing in a rented accommodation.

Police found the bodies lying in a pool of blood from different rooms and with multiple stab wounds.

Police said a case has been registered and a search for Maravi has been initiated.

Multiple teams from the Mandla district, have been deployed to arrest Maravi.

"Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of two women lying in a pool of blood and multiple cut injuries. It seems the accused attacked the victims with a sharp-edged knife," DCP Priyanka Shukla said.

The deceased were identified as Vineeta Maravi and her younger sister Deepika. Police said Maravi had been living separately for the last five years. Maravi's wife was residing with her younger sister in the Aishbagh area in Bhopal.

The forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence for further investigation.

The Maravi couple had a property dispute which was suspected to be the reason behind the crime, police said.

However, DCP Shukla said an investigation into the case was underway.

"CCTV footage was being scanned. His mobile is being traced for location," DCP Shukla added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.