Hero Yash Toxic Movie's Controversy over Trees Cutting

Yash's 'Toxic' Movie Shoot Runs into Controversy Over Tree Felling

Kannada actor Yash, known for his blockbuster film KGF, has landed in controversy over his upcoming movie Toxic. The film's shooting, which began recently, has been halted after allegations of illegal tree felling surfaced.

Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, tweeted about the issue, expressing anger over the felling of hundreds of trees for the movie's set construction. He visited the location and instructed forest officials to take action against those responsible.

According to reports, the movie's production team allegedly cut down trees without permission in the Pinnya-Jalhalli area near Bengaluru. The forest department has initiated an inquiry into the matter. The issue highlights a larger problem of forest land encroachment. The land, reportedly owned by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), was allegedly leased out for film shoots without proper clearance.

Eshwar Khandre's tweet, accompanied by satellite images showing the deforestation, has sparked a debate on social media. Many have criticized the film industry for prioritizing commercial interests over environmental concerns.The shooting of Toxic has been halted temporarily, pending investigation. The film's team has not commented on the issue.

This incident raises concerns about the impact of film shoots on the environment. With increasing awareness about sustainability, the film industry must adopt eco-friendly practices to minimize harm. The Karnataka government has promised action against those responsible for the unauthorized tree cutting. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for stricter regulations and monitoring of forest land us.

