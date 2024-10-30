We Are Highly Confident in Lucky Baskhar: Producer Naga Vamsi

Producer Naga Vamsi is one of the most active and popular producers of Telugu Cinema. With his Sithara Entertainments he has been supporting young talents without compromising on quality of the content and production values. Now, he is producing the movie Lucky Baskhar starring Multi-lingual star actor Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The most eagerly awaited movie directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, is creating waves all over India.

The producer interacted with media a day before the release. Here are the excerpts.

About Early Premieres

Naga Vamsi shared that he and his team are extremely confident about the movie and they are wishing for a huge blockbuster success with the film. He continued to talk about the early premieres for the film and stated that he wanted to negate the Diwali day effect on the film. He continued to state that while they are extremely confident about the film, they are aware of the fact that people would like to stay home and celebrate the Diwali festival and hence, first and second shows could take a hit on 31st October, so they have planned for early premieres, a day before release.

About the content

Naga Vamsi stated that the performance of Dulquer Salmaan is spectacular and the entire team loved the film. He stated that they have decided to make this film a character-driven family entertainer with thrilling elements. He stated, "While the movie talks about a con-artist, it does talk about his heart and the human nature that pushes him into doing the things, he does." He stated that after 15 minutes into the film, Dulquer as Baskhar will take us into his story and mesmerise us. He expressed confidence in final 15 minutes giving a huge high to the audiences while leaving the theatres.

About the negative effects of highlighting a con-artist

Naga Vamsi stated that the film is all about a man trying to do anything for his family. He said, "We are concentrating on his desperation and it is handled in a realistic manner. The hero will not cheat anyone but he uses Banking sector loop holes to make money. The movie will be very realistic but we hope people wouldn't learn the negative aspects but concentrate on positive message." He reiterated that they do not want to send any negative message with the film.

About the differences between SIR and Lucky Baskhar

Naga Vamsi said, "We developed a great connection with director Venky Atluri while working on SIR. Hence, we wanted to do another film with him and he came up with a terrific idea like Lucky Baskhar. The film is going to create a new world and it will be a new experience to audiences watching in theatres. While SIR is a commericial package film with educational reforms at the core, Lucky Baskhar is a pure character-driven film where we tried to give highs through character's journey and emotional connectivity with the character without fights and spectacular action."

About NBK109 title teaser

Naga Vamsi promised the fans of NBK that a huge surprise is waiting for them. "We are unable to bring NBK109 title teaser for Diwali but fans are in for a great surprise. As the director Bobby wanted to execute a thrilling visual reveal of title, the CG work is taking time to complete. Hence, we will announce the new title teaser release date soon," stated the producer.

About theatre sharing

Naga Vamsi opined that with many films coming on Diwali festival it would be hard to accompany every film in multiplexes. He stated that he wishes success for all the films and reiterated that word-of-mouth will be the deciding factor for which one will become a huge blockbuster.

In Conclusion

Naga Vamsi shared that the entire team is extremely confident about the film and they hope audiences will also enjoy it in theatres like how they did while making it.

