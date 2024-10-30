Godhra incident will not be taught in Rajasthan schools: Education Minister

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Wednesday that the books which glorify the 2002 Godhra incident will not be taught in the state schools.

“Some school books glorified the killers in the Godhara incident during the tenure of the former Congress government. Such controversial books will be recalled so that children do not receive the wrong education,” the Education Minister said.

The Rajasthan government has also issued orders to recall four books that have already been distributed in the state's government schools.

The Rajasthan School Education Council has directed the District Education Officers to recall all the copies of 'Jeevan Ki Bahar', 'Chitti Ek Kutta Aur Uska Jungle Farm', and 'Adrishya Log—Story of Hope and Courage' taught in classes 9th to 12th, and 'Jeevan Ki Bahar' taught in classes 11th and 12th.

However, the department has cited technical reasons behind recalling these books.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dilawar claimed that the books which have been recalled were selected by Govind Singh Dotasra. He said that the previous Congress government had approved it even before the BJP government was formed in the state.

“In such a situation, the books were purchased and distributed. It was found that negative information was given about what happened in Godhra. In the books, the criminal has been portrayed as a good person. An attempt has been made to glorify the killers of the Godhra incident, which is not right. The controversial book has been recalled and now children will not read controversial issues,” the Education Minister said.

In the chapter titled '9 Long Years' in 'Invisible People - Story of Hope and Courage', the fire in the train in the Godhra incident has been described as a terrorist conspiracy.

Education Department officials said that a new chapter on ‘Gau Mata’ can soon be included in the primary classes of government schools in Rajasthan.

“Video films related to Gau Mata will also be shown to school students of all ages,” the official said.

The Education Minister said that ‘Gau Mata’ does us a favour to everyone.

“Gau Mata also does us a favour even after death. We should work to save her and honour her. We will try to provide information related to Gau Mata in primary classes. Discussions have been started with scholars and subject experts,” the minister added.

