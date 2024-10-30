Ananya Panday's Boyfriend Walker Blanco? His Birthday Wish Post Says It All!

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is turning 26 today, and wishes are coming in from fans and celebrities alike. The young actress, who recently made her Tollywood debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in "Liger," has been very busy lately with her many Bollywood projects.

She recently came on board with the play "CTRL" and continues acting in "Call Me Bay" Season 2, but it is her life off the screen that creates headlines. Her attendance alongside model Walker Blanco at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding raised dating rumours.

According to insiders, this has fueled the speculations and Walker's heartfelt birthday wish for Ananya on Instagram has fueled them. "Happy Birthday, beauty! You are so special. I love you, Anie," he posted with a photo of Ananya, which has given fans further reason to believe that they are indeed dating.

Also read: Samyuktha Menon's Mirror Selfie Madness

Ananya and Walker first made the news when they danced at the Ambani wedding in July. Prior to this, she was also reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur, a Bollywood actor. The two, however, are said to have split up in March.

Ananya is now turning the special day into her celebration with her fans curious to know more about her love life. With talent and charm, Ananya remains at the forefront and is back in the headlines again.

Also read: Colour Photo Director Sandeep Raj to Marry Short Film Actress Chandini Rao