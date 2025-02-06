Ananya Panday Not Comfortable Doing Vijay Devarakonda's Liger

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday had reservations about starring in the 2022 film Liger, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The revelation was made by her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday, during an interview with Mashable India.

Ananya’s Hesitation Over Liger

Chunky Panday disclosed that Ananya was unsure about taking up the project at the time. "Woh bohot young thi. (She was very young). She said, ‘Papa, I think I am too young to do this.' I said, ‘No baby, tu kar le (you do this), it is a commercial big film.' She was uncomfortable. Toh confused thi woh. (She was confused)," he shared.

Following Liger's disappointing box office performance, Chunky Panday decided to stop giving career advice to his daughter.

Chunky Panday on Call Me Bae

The actor also admitted that if Ananya had consulted him about her Prime Video series Call Me Bae, he would have discouraged her from taking it up. Chunky, who considers himself old-school, explained, “Main sochta hoon yaar, heroine ko naachna chahiye, gaane hone chahiye, dialogues hone chahiye, hero ka fight hone chahiye. Main woh school ka hoon. Toh main aur jaanta nahi hoon. (I believe that a heroine should dance, the film should have songs, dialogues, and the hero should have fight sequences. I am from that school of thought, and I don’t know anything else.) If she had asked me, ‘Papa, should I do Bae?’ I would have said no.”

Ananya Panday’s Career Moves

Despite her initial concerns, Ananya went ahead with Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which marked Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut. The film also featured Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy but failed to make an impact at the box office.

However, Ananya’s career took a positive turn with Call Me Bae, where she played the role of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary. The comedy-drama series resonated well with the audience, proving to be a success.

What’s Next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday was last seen in Netflix’s CTRL. She is now gearing up for Call Me Bae Season 2 and an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

