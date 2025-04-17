Shweta Tripathi talks about that one underrated mindset people should adopt

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has opened up about a mindset she feels more people need to embrace, which is comfort. For her, it starts with dressing for yourself and not the world.

Shweta told IANS, “An underrated habit or mindset I believe more people should embrace... Yeah, comfort. Comfort. Like, you know how we always hear “be yourself”? But what does being yourself even mean? I think understanding that is the first step.

“And that means—if you're feeling good in what you're wearing, then dress up for yourself, not thinking about what someone’s aunt, grandma, or your Instagram followers are going to think. Wear what you want to wear. People will always have something to say anyway, and that’s not going to stop,” she added.

For Shweta, who is popularly known as her character Golu from the series “Mirzapur,” revealed what her perfect day off looks like.

“You know, it really depends on my mood. Sometimes, like if I’m going to the Prithvi Theatre, I feel this urge to be culturally artistic. So then I’ll do a bit of mismatch dressing, throw on a kurta with a belt, and my dupatta. I love wearing bindis. I love my accessories, my jewelry—a lot of jewelry. I design a lot of it myself. And I also get my designer friends to make stuff for me.”

“So yeah, a day off really depends on my mood. But one thing I love, love, love—absolutely love—is wearing my cotton night suits at night. That’s the best.

She revealed what her husband and rapper Slow Cheeta sees her in most.

“In fact, Cheeta always says that when he sees me in those nice, breathable cotton night suits, that’s when he sees his wife.”

The actress, who is known for her work in the “Mirzapur” series, “Masaan,” “Raat Akeli Hai,” “Cargo,” and “Haramkhor,” in March announced her debut home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story.

She was last seen in the film “Kanjoos Makhichoos,” directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, and Raju Srivastava.

Talking about her work in the OTT space, she was last seen in the crime drama Kaalkoot. It also stars Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee.

