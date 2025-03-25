L2: Empuraan Box Office: Rs 58 Crore Pre-Sales, Mohanlal’s Biggest Opener

Malayalam cinema is witnessing an unprecedented wave of anticipation as superstar Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran gear up for the release of their much-awaited film, L2: Empuraan. A sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, the film is already making headlines with record-breaking advance bookings. According to latest update, Empuraan has amassed a staggering Rs 58 crore in pre-release sales, setting the stage for what could be a historic box office run. Trade analysts believe that the film might become the fastest Malayalam movie to hit the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide.

A Sequel Poised for Success

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is a direct continuation of Lucifer, which redefined commercial Malayalam cinema with its massive success. As the film nears its theatrical release on March 27, trade pundits gave insights into the unprecedented buzz surrounding Empuraan.

Record-Breaking Pre-Sales and an Electrifying Opening

The pre-release momentum for L2: Empuraan is unlike anything seen before in Malayalam cinema. One of its producers, Aashirvad Cinemas, recently unveiled a poster featuring Mohanlal, celebrating the film’s Rs 58 crore milestone in advance bookings. This achievement cements Empuraan as a game-changer for the industry.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala acknowledged the overwhelming demand, stating, “In Kerala, the film is already dominating the charts and is expected to earn Rs 15 crore on its opening day. The worldwide collection for Day 1 is estimated to be between Rs 40-50 crore, an all-time high for a Malayalam film.”

Echoing the sentiment, Sreedhar Pillai noted that the film’s hype is historic. “The demand is unparalleled. For instance, Ragam Theatre in Thrissur, which accommodates 1,000 viewers per show, has scheduled screenings starting at 6 AM on March 27. The next four days are completely sold out. This level of excitement is unheard of in Kerala, where hero worship isn’t as intense as in other parts of India.”

A Career-Defining Moment for Mohanlal?

Despite being a Malayalam cinema icon, Mohanlal has faced a challenging phase with his recent films, including Malaikottai Vaaliban and his directorial debut Barroz, underperforming at the box office. However, analysts believe Empuraan could mark a spectacular comeback. “Superstars go through ups and downs, but one big hit is all it takes to change the narrative. Mohanlal’s unparalleled fanbase ensures that Empuraan has all the makings of a triumphant return,” said Pillai.

Global Domination Beyond Kerala

While Empuraan is expected to shatter records in Kerala, its impact is also being felt internationally. The film has been performing exceptionally well in advance bookings across multiple countries. “In Ireland, where there’s a significant Malayali diaspora, the demand is strong. In the US, the film has already crossed $1 million in pre-sales,” noted Pillai.

Ramesh Bala emphasized the film’s potential as a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema. “This is a huge boost for the industry. From Thursday to Sunday, ticket sales are through the roof. The real test will be audience reception outside the core Malayalam markets, but the early signs are extremely positive.”

Facing Off Against Big-Ticket Releases

Despite stiff competition from major films such as Salman Khan’s Sikandar (releasing March 30), Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, and the Telugu film Robinhood (releasing March 28), Empuraan remains a strong contender.

Sreedhar Pillai is confident that Empuraan will be the fastest Malayalam film to breach the Rs 100 crore mark, potentially within its opening weekend. With record-breaking pre-sales and an electrifying buzz, L2: Empuraan is on course to set a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema, both in India and overseas.