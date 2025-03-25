KIPG 2025: Kerala powerlifter Joby Mathew eyes LA 2028 gold at 51

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In sports, age is just a number if you are physically and mentally fit. Iconic sportspersons like Tiger Woods (49), Cristiano Ronaldo (40), and Rafael Nadal (38) have defied age in their professional careers earning the highest sporting honour on the planet through sheer hard work and willpower, enduring multiple injuries in their journey.

At 48, Kerala's para powerlifter Joby Mathew has an impressive personality and a well-built physique. Born with underdeveloped legs, he has already won four gold and one bronze medal for India at the international level. On Monday, Joby won gold in the 65kg category in the ongoing Khelo India Para Games 2025. This is an improvement from his performance in the first edition in which he won silver in the 59 kg category.

However, the Kottayam-born multifaceted para athlete never let this become a weakness and has remained active in the sporting ecosystem for the last 25 years. His dream is to win a gold medal for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, and it doesn't matter to him that he will be 51 years old by then.

Joby suffers from Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency, a complex birth defect where the upper part of the femur bone (in the thigh) is either deformed or absent, causing one leg to be shorter than the other. Working as a manager at Bharat Petroleum, he tried shot put and discus throw before moving to powerlifting. This is apart from his medals at the national level in table tennis.

“I cannot change my physical limitations, so I tried to achieve my goals with what I have. After starting para-powerlifting in 2010, I won my first gold medal for Kerala at the National Para Games held in Panchkula that same year. In addition to this, I also won gold in both shot put and discus throw at the same event. This was my beginning, during a time when para-sports were not recognised in Kerala,” Joby told SAI Media.

Joby explained that the Kerala government recognised para-sports only in December 2023. By then, he had already established his identity at the international level.

“As an international powerlifter, I participated in the Para World Championship in Korea in 2022. Also called the Asia-Oceania World Championship, I placed first in four separate sections namely Asian gold medal in 59kg, Oceania gold medal in 59kg, Best Lift gold 59kg, and Total Lift gold in 59kg,” Joby said.

Recalling a tough period in his career as an international para powerlifter, Joby said, “In total, I have five international medals. I qualified for the 2023 Asian Para Games in China, but unfortunately, I couldn't participate in this event due to an invalid accreditation card. That was a very painful time for me.”

Joby had an excellent opportunity to represent the country at the Paris Paralympics but missed it for a reason that he did not want to disclose. However, he has his sights set on the 2028 LA Games.

“After the Asian Para Games, I was selected for the World Championship in Egypt, which was considered a gateway to the Paris Paralympics, but for some reason, I couldn't participate, and my dream of playing for India in the Paralympics remained unfulfilled. Now my dream is to win a gold medal for the country at the 2028 Paralympics,” he said.

Having shone at the international level, Joby reiterated his main goal as a para powerlifter. “Currently, I am preparing for the Para-Powerlifting World Cup to be held in Egypt in October. I am a good fighter. I care about my country. I don't need money or rewards. My dream is to win a Paralympic gold medal for the country. In doing so, I want to inspire young para powerlifters.”

When asked if he thinks he can win a medal for the country at the age of 51 in 2028, Joby replied, “Age doesn't matter to me. I am ready to work hard. There is God, and I have complete faith in Him. If I get proper support, I can do it. This is not just about me; it's about the country.”

Sharing his thoughts on the Khelo India Para Games, Joby believes such events are a great opportunity for veteran para-athletes like him. “This is an important platform for older athletes like me, especially as the Khelo India Para Games is key for selection for the upcoming World Championship, an event that SAI organises.

“Other events are conducted by private organisations or the National Sports Federation. In Khelo India Para Games, match officials, referees, and governing body people examine and evaluate athletes very seriously,” he concluded.

