PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in final phase of J&K polls

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) With the final phase of polling underway in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people, especially first-time voters as well as women in the Union Territory, to come forward and cast their votes in large numbers.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday in a post on X: "Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised that the Union Territory requires a government capable of making decisive actions for the security, peace, and stability of the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the final phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir," Home Minister Shah said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also urged people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and cautioned them that this was their last chance to teach a lesson to the PM Modi-led Union government for snatching the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked on August 5, 2019.

"As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers. This is the final chance to teach a lesson to those who snatched statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge wrote on X.

He also added: "Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights. A single vote is valuable enough to ensure better employment opportunities for the young, take on the corrupt, safeguard your land rights and ensure progress and prosperity. We welcome the first time voters, for the future course for Jammu and Kashmir shall be decided by their participation. Once again, I request you to join the voting queue. Jai Hind!"

The polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections started at 7 a.m. in 40 Assembly constituencies.

Of these constituencies, 24 are in the Jammu division and the remainder in the Kashmir valley.

The Election Commission reports that more than 3.9 million voters across seven districts are eligible to vote in this phase.

Voting will continue until 6 p.m., with robust security measures in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.

At least 415 candidates, including former Deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are competing in this third phase.

The intense campaign for this final phase concluded on Sunday evening.

This election is significant as it is the first in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The three-phase election sees a multi-party contest for the 90 seats across the former state.

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders.

The first phase of voting took place on September 18, while the second phase ended on September 25.

According to the Election Commission, the first and second phases recorded voter turnouts of 61 per cent and 57.31 per cent, respectively.

The campaigns featured vigorous debates by major political parties, especially the BJP, Congress, NC, and PDP, on crucial issues including Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism, and reservation.

High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and former J&K Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, campaigned intensively.

The votes will be counted on October 8.

